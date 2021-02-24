Holloway breaks world indoor record for 60-meter hurdles

The Associated Press

MADRID — Grant Holloway broke the world record for the indoor 60-meter hurdles that had stood for 27 years, clocking 7.29 seconds at an event in Madrid on Wednesday.

The American out of the University of Florida took 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Colin Jackson in 1994.

Holloway, who is the world indoor champion over the sprint hurdles, extended his winning streak in the event to 54 races — dating back to 2014 when he was 16.

His win at the Villa de Madrid event secured him overall victory in the World Athletics Indoor Tour.