Gators drop six spots in D1Baseball Top 25 rankings

Special to Gatorsports.com

Preseason No. 1 Florida dropped six spots to No. 7 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings released today thanks to the Gators going 1-2 against Miami in Gainesville over the weekend.

Fellow SEC team Ole Miss (3-0) took over the No. 1 spot. Miami jumped from No. 21 to No. 6 after the series win over the Gators.

SEC teams fill out the rest of the Top 5: No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Vanderbilt and No. 5 Mississippi State.

Florida (1-2) will take on North Florida (1-2) in a home and home this week, traveling to Jacksonville today and returning to Florida Ballpark / McKethan Field for a rematch Wednesday.

For Tuesday's 6:05 p.m. game at North Florida, there is no general public admission, only pass lists and the first 75 UNF students will be admitted. First pitch for Wednesday's game at Florida Ballpark is slated for 6 p.m.