Florida finishes second at SEC Swimming and Diving Championships

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida finished second at the SEC Women's Swimming Championship held at Georgia's Gabrielsen Natatorium.

The Kentucky Wildcats won their first SEC title in program history after recording a team score of 1,124. Georgia was third with 999 points. Team scores also included the results from all three women's events at the SEC Men's and Women's Diving Championships, held at the Mizzou Aquatics Center this week.

Florida finished with four individual medals, including one gold from Ashley McCool and one relay medal from the 800-free relay.

McCool placed first on the 1-meter springboard, third on the 3-meter springboard and sixth on the platform to win Diver of the Meet.

"After graduating 10 seniors last season, not many gave us a chance to be very competitive this year," UF coach Jeff Poppell said. "With only 9 returning swimmers from last year's SEC team and 10 freshmen or first-timers, we finished runner-up again for the third consecutive year to three different teams each time.

"Although we are disappointed to come up short on the last day, it most certainly was not due to a lack of effort or improvement from this very young team. I am confident that if we keep knocking on the door, we will eventually breakthrough. All in all, it was a great week for the Gators."

The SEC Men's Swimming Championship is set to take place Tuesday-Saturday at the Mizzou Aquatics Center.