Gators fall to top-ranked Tar Heels in lacrosse

Special to Gatorsports.com

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The eighth-ranked Florida lacrosse team battled all 60 minutes Friday afternoon, but ultimately fell 11-5 to top-ranked North Carolina.

Redshirt freshman Sarah Reznick recorded 16 saves against the Tar Heels (2-0)top-ranked squad, tying the program record (Haley Hicklen - twice). The 16 saves bested Reznick's previous career-high of 14, which she recorded against the top-ranked Terrapins a season ago.

Grace Haus led the way offensively with three goals on the afternoon, her first hat trick of the season. Ashley Gonzalez notched her first collegiate goal in the game, while Shannon Kavanagh rounded out the scoring column for Florida (1-1) with one goal of her own.

Haus, Kavanagh and Brianna Harris each dished out an assist.

The draw circle was dead even, with each team registering nine draw controls in the game. Kavanagh led the way with five, while Harris and Emma Wightman recorded two apiece.

Cara Trombetta and Kaitlyn Dabkowski held UNC's scoring duo of Katie Hoag and Jamie Ortega to just 1-of-6 shooting in the game.

Haus, Trombetta and Becky Browndorf each caused a turnover against the Tar Heels, while Reznick and Kavanagh each picked up a team-high three groundballs.

The Florida-Kennesaw State game originally slated for Feb. 23 in Kennesaw, Ga. has been postponed in response to positive COVID-19 test results within the Kennesaw program. The teams will look to reschedule this game later on in the 2021 season.

The Gators return to action on Feb. 28 against No. 4 Loyola. Opening draw is set for 1 p.m. in Baltimore, Md.