How to watch No. 1 UF Gators baseball vs. No. 15 Miami Hurricanes on TV, live stream

The No. 1 Florida Gators baseball team gets the 2021 season started Friday when it welcomes it welcomes the rival Miami Hurricanes to the new Florida Ballpark in Gainesville.

Game 1 of the three-game series is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Friday.

The Gators are the unanimous preseason No. 1 team in the country after returning most of their roster from last year. Center fielder Jud Fabian was named a first-team All-American by Baseball America and D1Baseball, while pitchers Tommy Mace and freshman Hunter Barco also received All-America honors.

The Hurricanes are ranked No. 15 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Miami's high-powered offense is led by catcher Adrian Del Castillo and first baseman Alex Toral, both Baseball America first-team All-Americans.

How to watch No. 1 Gators vs. No. 15 Hurricanes

When: Feb. 19-21

Game 1: 3 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Game 1 will be on SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 408 on Dish), Games 2 and 3 will be on SEC Network+.

Online: SEC Network+, ESPN app

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF

Online radio: wruf.com

