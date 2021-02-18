SUBSCRIBE NOW
How to watch No. 1 UF Gators baseball vs. No. 15 Miami Hurricanes on TV, live stream

Dan Rorabaugh
Gator Sports
Tommy Mace was the starter in the Florida Gators' season opener against Marshall on Feb. 14, 2020, at McKethan Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Mace will return with the Gators for the 2021 season.

The No. 1 Florida Gators baseball team gets the 2021 season started Friday when it welcomes it welcomes the rival Miami Hurricanes to the new Florida Ballpark in Gainesville.

Game 1 of the three-game series is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Friday.

The Gators are the unanimous preseason No. 1 team in the country after returning most of their roster from last year. Center fielder Jud Fabian was named a first-team All-American by Baseball America and D1Baseball, while pitchers Tommy Mace and freshman Hunter Barco also received All-America honors.

The Hurricanes are ranked No. 15 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Miami's high-powered offense is led by catcher Adrian Del Castillo and first baseman Alex Toral, both Baseball America first-team All-Americans.

How to watch No. 1 Gators vs. No. 15 Hurricanes

When: Feb. 19-21

  • Game 1: 3 p.m. Friday
  • Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday
  • Game 3: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Game 1 will be on SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 408 on Dish), Games 2 and 3 will be on SEC Network+.

Online: SEC Network+, ESPN app

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF

Online radio: wruf.com

