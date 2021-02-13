Gators use balanced attack to open lacrosse season in style

Special to Gatorsports.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 8 Florida lacrosse team started its season on a high note Saturday after a 14-7 win over Louisville.

"It was great to get back onto the field today," UF coach Amanda O'Leary said. "We saw some bright spots in the game, but it also showed us where we need to grow in order to continue to have success. Looking forward to building on that foundation this week."

The Gators registered an extremely balanced offensive attack, with five players recording at least two goals. Seniors Kassidy Bresnahan and Shannon Kavanagh led the way, each recording a hat trick.

Grace Haus, Paisley Eagan and Maggi Hall each tallied two goals of their own in the win as well, with Eagan and Hall each recording their first Gator goals.

Danielle Pavinelli and Shelton Sawers rounded out the scoring column for Florida, with Pavinelli registering her first collegiate goal.

Haus also posted a team-high two assists, while Kavanagh, Bresnahan, Pavinelli, Brianna Harris and Ashley Gonzalez each recorded one assist apiece.

Florida won the battle in the draw circle, coming up with 13-of-23 draws. Kavanagh posted six draw control wins, while Harris tallied five.

As a squad, the Gators recorded eight caused turnovers, led by two apiece from Cara Trombetta and Kaitlyn Dabkowski.

Trombetta also led the way in groundballs for Florida, recording a team-high four. Dabkowski added three of her own in the win, while four Gators collected two: Eagan, Pavinelli, Hall and Sawers.

Redshirt sophomore Sarah Reznick recorded 11 saves, notching a .611 save percentage in the win.

The Gators return to action Friday against No. 1 North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. Opening draw is slated for 1 p.m.