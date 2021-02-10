No. 9 Florida welcomes LSU to Exactech Arena for a two-match series beginning today

Special to Gatorsports.com

Through the first half of this COVID-19 season, the Florida volleyball program built a 6-2 record thanks in part by doing all it could do to avoid being affected by the virus.

The Gators started the spring portion of the SEC schedule with an easy win at Ole Miss late last month.

But COVID-19 made its presence felt last weekend when home matches between Missouri and Florida had to be postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and contract tracing within the Gators program.

The No. 9 Gators (8-2) received the all clear to return to the court today at 6 p.m. when they welcome LSU (3-5) to Exactech Arena for a two-match series. Match 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

UF holds the 46-13 record against LSU, including a 43-5 record under coach Mary Wise.

"Florida is physical, they are well trained and they will play a style of volleyball that requires you to beat them," LSU coach Fran Flory said. "They have weapons everywhere and have a senior laden roster so it is a great opportunity for us."

The spring portion of the 2020-21 season will consist of a 16-match, conference-only schedule. Those 16 matches will be played as two-match series, consisting of four home weekends and four away weekends.

Call 352-375-4683 x6800 for ticket information to this two-match series in Gainesville.