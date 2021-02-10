Gators open spring home season with a sweep of LSU Tigers

Special to Gatorsports.com

The ninth-ranked Florida volleyball team swept LSU on Wednesday in Exactech Arena.

Florida moves to 9-2 in this conference-only 2020-21 format, while LSU drops to 3-6.

“There were lots of good performances, but certainly the play of Elli McKissock stands out," UF coach Mary Wise said. "We battled tonight against a young LSU team that never stops fighting.”

The Gators took the first set 27-25 after a highly-contested battle with the Tigers, then followed with a decisive 25-15 win in the second frame. Florida closed out the match with a 28-26 win in the final set.

UF once again had a well-balanced attack, with T’ara Ceasar leading the charge with 14 kills. Holly Carlton added 10 kills of her own on 18 swings for a .444 clip.

Thayer Hall and Lauren Forte each tallied eight kills apiece on the night — a season-best for Forte, the Cal-Berkeley transfer. Marlie Monserez dished out 39 assists in the three-set match, averaging 13.00 assists per set.

As a team, the Gators notched 11.0 blocks, led six from Lauren Dooley. Forte pitched in a season-high five blocks of her own, while Carlton and Monserez each posted four on the evening.

Elli McKissock was all over the backcourt, recording a career-high 24 digs in the three-set match. That number is the third-highest total in a three-set match at Florida in the rally-scoring era. Monserez added eight digs on the night, while Ceasar posted seven.

Carlton and McKissock each recorded two service aces on the night, leading the way behind the service line.

The Gators are right back in action Thursday to close out the series with the Tigers. First serve is slated for 6 p.m.