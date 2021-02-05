Missouri at Florida volleyball matches postponed

Special to Gatorsports.com

Volleyball matches scheduled between Missouri and Florida at the O'Connell on Saturday and Sunday have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing within the Gator program.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC's Medical Guidance Task Force.

The opportunity to reschedule the matches will be evaluated.

Florida and Missouri are tied for second place in the league standings with 8-2 records, behind conference-leading Kentucky (10-0).