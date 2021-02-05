Florida men's basketball game at LSU on Saturday postponed

Graham Hall

Gainesville Sun

The Florida men’s basketball team’s game at LSU on Saturday has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Gators' basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements, the conference announced Friday morning.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

Although this is the Gators’ first conference game to be postponed this season, Florida’s COVID-19 issues have been well-documented.

While the exact number of players who have tested positive for COVID-19 remains unknown, players have come forward about their experiences with the coronavirus.

Point guard Tre Mann revealed he lost much of his physical gains last summer after contracting COVID-19, while Anthony Duruji detailed in November the conditioning difficulties he experienced following his recovery from COVID-19.

UF assistant coaches have tested positive at times during the season, also, including the week of Florida's initially scheduled season-opener at Mohegan Sun. Florida coach Mike White has not said whether or not he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Following his collapse Dec. 12 against FSU, the Associated Press reported forward Keyontae Johnson had tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer.

The Gators have yet to set dates for four previously postponed games, and in all likelihood they won’t be rescheduled. As of now, Florida’s next scheduled contest is Feb. 10 at Tennessee.