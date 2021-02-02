UF sports roundup: More gymnastics honors

Special to Gatorsports.com

A pair of Gators — Gabrielle Gallentine and Trinity Thomas — collected Southeastern Conference weekly gymnastics honors Tuesday after No. 1 Florida's win against No. 24 Missouri last Friday.

Gallentine is the SEC Freshman Gymnast of the Week honor. This is Gallentine's first such honor and UF's first since the 2019 season. She raised her collegiate best on bars to 9.925 to share second versus Missouri.

Thomas claims her second SEC Gymnast of the Week honor of 2021 and this is the 13th such honor of her career. This award goes to a Gator for the second consecutive week, as senior Megan Skaggs collected the honor in the final week of January.

Thomas equaled her own national leading all-around total (39.75) to claim all-around win. She also won vault (9.925), balance beam (9.95) and floor exercise (9.95). She has won 11 event titles through Florida's first four meets

It's a bye week for the Gators, who will return to action Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at No. 2 LSU. The match will be live on the SEC Network.

Lacrosse: Florida will begin the 2021 season ranked No. 8 in the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association poll, marking the 11th time the Gators have been ranked in the IWLCA poll.

Last week, Florida checked in at No. 7 in both the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Poll and the Nike/US Lacrosse Division I Women's Preseason Top-20 poll.

The Gators are set to face two ranked opponents during the 2021 campaign. Florida takes on top-ranked North Carolina on Feb. 19 in Chapel Hill, N.C., then takes on the fourth-ranked Loyola Greyhounds on Feb. 28 in Baltimore, Md.

Also, four Gators earned Inside Lacrosse Division I Preseason All-American accolades. Cara Trombetta was tabbed to the First Team, Shannon Kavanagh earned Second Team honors, while Brianna Harris and Sarah Reznick each earned a spot on the Honorable Mention squad.

Florida is coming off a 6-2 season in 2020 after the campaign was cut short due to COVID-19. The squad finished ranked eighth in the nation according to the IWLCA poll and knocked off two Top-3 teams in Maryland and Stony Brook.

The Gators open their slate with eight-straight road games, the first of which is a matchup against Louisville on Feb. 13 at 11:30 a.m.

UF finally makes it home debut at Donald R. Dizney Stadium on March 26/28 when the squad takes on the Cincinnati Bearcats.