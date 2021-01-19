No. 1 Gators unveil 2021 baseball schedule

Special to Gatorsports.com

Top-ranked Florida will open the baseball season and Florida Ballpark will make its debut against Miami on Feb. 19-21, the Gators announced Tuesday.

In addition to the series against No. 21 Miami, the schedule also features the traditional five Southeastern Conference series, as well as the annual meeting with No. 24 Florida State.

The Gators' SEC series for the season are the same set they were given for the 2020 season, which was canceled prior to the start of league play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following series dates are subject to change for television scheduling.

March 19-21 – Texas A&M

March 26-28 – at No. 18 South Carolina

April 2-4 – No. 6 Ole Miss

April 9-11 – at No. 19 Tennessee

April 16-18 – Missouri

April 23-25 – at No. 23 Auburn

April 30-May 2 – No. 4 Vanderbilt

May 7-9 – at Kentucky

May 14-16 – Georgia

May 20-22 – at No. 8 Arkansas

Florida's annual three-game series with Florida State will once again feature home games for both programs and a meeting in Jacksonville.

March 16 – at Florida State (Tallahassee)

March 30 – vs. Florida State (Jacksonville)

April 13 – Florida State (Gainesville)

2021 Non-Season Ticket Information

The ongoing challenges related to COVID-19 require that we institute a physical-distanced limited capacity.

The Gators Ticket Office is currently allowing current season ticket holders that wish to attend games to choose seats for this year. Beginning in early February, general fans will be able to purchase seats based on availability.

All seat locations will follow the 6-feet physical distancing guidelines and will be sold in pods.

During games for the 2021 season, fans will be required to follow guidelines developed by UF Health and the SEC Medical Guidance Taskforce, which include the mandatory wearing of masks and other safety measures, to promote a culture of safety within the ballpark. Complete information about fan safety, health protocols, new ballpark amenities, concessions and game-day experience will be released at a later date.

Reach out to the Gators Ticket Office for further questions: TicketOffice@gators.ufl.edu, 352-375-4683