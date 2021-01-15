UF's SEC softball schedule is released

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Florida softball team is scheduled to take on Kentucky SEC Opening Weekend at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium on March 12-14, the league announced Friday.

The Florida will also host series against LSU (March 26-28), South Carolina (April 23-25) & Texas A&M (May 7-9).

UF’s road slate of SEC contests this upcoming season consists of trips to Mississippi State (March 19-21), Georgia (April 2-4), Alabama (April 16-18) and Missouri (April 30 – May 2).

The 2021 SEC Tournament is scheduled to be held May 12-15 at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Schedule is subject to change and all game times have yet to be determined.

In 2020, the Gators finished the shortened season with a 23-4 overall record and 3-0 record in SEC competition as the team swept Auburn SEC Opening Weekend at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Television information and start times will be announced at a later date.

Florida's SEC schedule

March 12-14

Kentucky at Florida

March 19-21

Florida at Mississippi State

March 26-28

LSU at Florida

April 2-4

Florida at Georgia

April 16-18

Florida at Alabama

April 23-25

South Carolina at Florida

April 30-May 2

Florida at Missouri

May 7-9

Texas A&M at Florida