UF's SEC softball schedule is released
The Florida softball team is scheduled to take on Kentucky SEC Opening Weekend at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium on March 12-14, the league announced Friday.
The Florida will also host series against LSU (March 26-28), South Carolina (April 23-25) & Texas A&M (May 7-9).
UF’s road slate of SEC contests this upcoming season consists of trips to Mississippi State (March 19-21), Georgia (April 2-4), Alabama (April 16-18) and Missouri (April 30 – May 2).
The 2021 SEC Tournament is scheduled to be held May 12-15 at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Schedule is subject to change and all game times have yet to be determined.
In 2020, the Gators finished the shortened season with a 23-4 overall record and 3-0 record in SEC competition as the team swept Auburn SEC Opening Weekend at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.
Television information and start times will be announced at a later date.
Florida's SEC schedule
March 12-14
Kentucky at Florida
March 19-21
Florida at Mississippi State
March 26-28
LSU at Florida
April 2-4
Florida at Georgia
April 16-18
Florida at Alabama
April 23-25
South Carolina at Florida
April 30-May 2
Florida at Missouri
May 7-9
Texas A&M at Florida