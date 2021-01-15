UF gymnastics team downs Georgia

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

In its first home meet of the 2021 season, the No.1-ranked Florida gymnastics team secured a 197.250–196.075 win over No. 7 Georgia on Friday night in front of a socially distanced, sold-out crowd of 2,203 people at the Exactech Arena.

In improving to 2-0, the Gators avenged a loss to the 'Dawgs in Georgia’s last trip to Exactech Arena, a 197.45–197.375 win by UGA in 2019.

Beginning on vault, Florida led 49.250-49.050 after one rotation, led by junior standout Trinity Thomas’ 9.900 — although it was a slight drop-off from UF’s score of 49.550 in the rotation Jan. 8 at Auburn.

Thomas would follow it up by leading all competitors with a 9.950 on uneven bars, however, to help give the Gators a 98.475–98.225 advantage over the 'Dawgs through two rotations.

Thomas’ bars routine may have appeared deserving of a 10 on first glance, but video replay showed her foot slightly slipped upon landing.

Though it wouldn’t ultimately lead to a loss for the Gators, it wouldn’t be the last slip-up of the night for Thomas.

With UF’s lead continuing to grow entering the third rotation, Thomas fell off the balance beam before quickly getting back up and finishing her routine, resulting in a score of 9.250.

Fortunately for the Gators, their depth would help maintain the lead through the rotation, as junior Leah Clapper, who made her collegiate debut in the uneven bars lineup in last weekend’s season-opener against the Tigers, turned in another strong showing in leading UF with a 9.925 on beam following Thomas’ uncharacteristic misstep.

UF junior Nya Reed’s 9.975 on floor exercise led all competitors and helped the Gators secure the win despite an atypical performance in the final two rotations by their star in Thomas.

Georgia sophomore Haley de Jong secured the all-around title with a score of 39.175.

After the meet, the Gators honored the seniors in the class of 2020 who had their season abruptly cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic just a day prior to UF’s final home game on the schedule.

The Gators’ season continues next Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, when Florida takes on the Razorbacks at 8 p.m.

UF is back in action at home Jan. 29 against Missouri.