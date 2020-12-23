Fall commencement included UF Student-Athletes

Special to Gatorsports.com

The accomplishments of 31 current and former Gator student-athletes was celebrated this past weekend in University of Florida virtual commencement ceremonies.

Graduate Notes:

• Five were part of Gator NCAA championship teams - Tyler Dyson (2017 baseball), Marshall Dillion, Blake Lowery and Dominic Williams (2017 outdoor, 2018 and 2019 NCAA indoor track & field) and Davis Ott (2018 and 2019 NCAA indoor track & field).

• Florida's fall graduates includes 15 who were part of conference championship teams.

• Two claimed SEC Athlete of the Year for their sport - Savannah Jordan (2013 & 2015 SEC Offensive Soccer Player of Year) and Jessica Pascoe (2018 SEC Cross Country Runner of Year)

• Four completed master's degrees - Jacob Tilghman and Kyle Trask (football), Savannah Jordan (soccer) and Colleen Carney (women's track & field).

• Five will watch UF Commencement ceremonies from Atlanta - Jean Delance, Jeremiah Moon, Nick Oelrich, Kyle Trask and Michael Weir - as they are with the Gators football team for the Southeastern Conference Football Championship game.

•Seven graduates compete for the Gators in spring 2021 - Susi Espinoza (soccer), Emma Whitner (diving), Marshall Dillon and Jessica Pascoe (track & field), Holly Carlton, T'ara Ceasar and Darrielle King (volleyball).

• Drafted by Toronto Blue Jays in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft, pitcher Danny Young completed his Anthropology degree this fall.

• A fifth-round selection by the Washington Nationals in the 2019 MLB Draft, Tyler Dyson completed his Sport Management degree this fall.

• Alejandro Tosti completed his Gators career in 2018 and finished work for his Spanish degree while playing professional golf.

• Three graduate cum laude - Holly Carlton (volleyball), Rachel Gowey (gymnastics), Jessica Pascoe (track & field).

• Among Florida's graduates are 22 who earned Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll accolades.

2012 and 2016 Olympic triple jump gold medalist Christian Taylor, who received his degree in summer of 2019 was a speaker for UF's Health and Human Performance College.

University of Florida Fall 2020 Graduating Student-Athletes:

Tyler Dyson, Baseball, Sport Management

Danny Young, Baseball, Anthropology

Jean Delance, Football,African-American Studies

Moses Gordon, Football, Geography

Michael Hart, Football, Telecommunication

Jeremiah Moon, Football, Telecommunication

Nick Oelrich, Football, Construction Management

Will Thomas, Football, Mechanical Engineering

Jacob Tilghman, Football, Master-Sport Management

Kyle Trask, Football, Master-Sport Management

Michael Weir, Football, Anthropology

Alejandro Tosti, Men's Golf, Spanish

Rachel Gowey, Gymnastics, Applied Physiology & Kinesiology

Jordan Stevens, Lacrosse, Advertising

Susi Espinoza, Soccer, Sociology

Savannah Jordan, Soccer, Master-Sport Management

Brooke Madden, Women's Diving, Advertising

Emma Whitner, Women's Diving, Finance

Kahra Williams, Women's Swimming, Family, Youth & Community Sciences

Alfredo Perez, Men's Tennis, International Studies- Latin America & The Caribbean

Tsveta Dimitrova, Women's Tennis, International Studies

Marshall Dillon, Men's Track & Field,Telecommunication

Blake Lowery, Men's Track & Field, Food and Resource Economics

Davis Ott, Men's Track & Field, Political Science

Dominic Williams, Men's Track & Field, Economics

Colleen Carney, Women's Track & Field, Master- Health Education & Behavior

Timetria Mitchell, Women's Track & Field, Anthropology

Jessica Pascoe, Women's Track & Field, Community and Health Promotion

Holly Carlton, Volleyball, Sport Management

T'ara Ceasar, Volleyball, Criminology

Darrielle King, Volleyball, Education Sciences