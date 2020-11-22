UF volleyball team gets back at Georgia

Special to Gatorsports.com

The fifth-ranked Florida volleyball team ended the fall portion of its 2020 schedule on a high note, defeating Georgia in four sets Saturday in Exactech Arena.

The Gators finish the fall schedule with a 6-2 record, tied for second in the SEC with Arkansas and Missouri. Georgia closes out its 2020 fall campaign with a 4-4 record overall, splitting each of its four series.

"Georgia played so well on both nights – a lot of credit goes to them on how they played and what we learned from playing a team that played as well as they did," UF coach Mary Wise said.

Florida ended its two-match losing streak by taking the first two sets of the match 26-24 and 25-19, before dropping the third frame 25-13. The Gators secured the match with a 25-23 victory in the fourth set.

T'ara Ceasar led the Gators on offense, posting a team-high 18 kills on the evening. Holly Carlton recorded a season-high 15 kills in the match, followed by 14 from Thayer Hall.

Marlie Monserez dished out 47 assists in the four-setter, while Paula Cerame posted a career-high seven assists in the match.

As a team, Florida recorded eight blocks on the night, led by seven from Carlton. Lauren Dooley posted six blocks, followed by two from Nnedi Okammor.

Four Gators tallied double-digit digs for Florida, with Monserez leading the way with 17 – just one off her career-high. Cerame recorded 15 digs of her own on the evening, while Ceasar (12) and Elli McKissock (11) combined for 23.

As the fall portion of the schedule comes to a close, the Gators now await the release of the spring slate.

On Friday, Georgia took the first two sets, winning the first 25-21 before taking the second 25-18. Florida fought back to win the third frame 25-19, but the Bulldogs clinched the first match of the series with a 25-

23 win in the fourth.