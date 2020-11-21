Florida falls to Georgia in SEC volleyball

Special to Gatorsports.com

The fifth-ranked Florida volleyball team lost its second consecutive match Friday, falling to Georgia 3-1 at Exactech Arena.

The Gators move to 5-2 on the year, while Georgia improved to 4-3 this fall.

Georgia took the first two sets, winning the first 25-21 before taking the second 25-18. Florida fought back to win the third frame 25-19, but the Bulldogs clinched the first match of the series with a 25-23 win in the fourth.

The Gators were led on the offensive front by Thayer Hall, who tallied 14 kills on the night. T’ara Ceasar followed with 13 kills of her own, while Holly Carlton pitched in nine kills in the four-setter.

Marlie Monserez anchored the offense for Florida, dishing out 33 assists in the match.

As a squad, the Gators recorded 14.0 blocks, with Lauren Dooley leading the way with eight. Nnedi Okammor added six of her own, while Carlton pitched in four.

Elli McKissock led the backcourt defense for the Gators, recording a career-high 20 digs on the night. Monserez posted her third double-double of the season, recording 12 digs to go along with her 33 assists. Paula Cerame rounded out the Gators in double-digit digs, registering 11 digs in the match.

The Gators close out the fall portion of the 2020 schedule today, finishing the two-match series with Georgia at 5 p.m. in Exactech Arena. The match will air on the SEC Network +.

Note: To comply with physical distancing requirements, Exactech Arena will host a limited percentage of its listed seating, putting the capacity at 2,200.

In accordance with campus guidelines, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required for all fans throughout the entire game. This includes when fans are entering and exiting the arena. Fans may only remove face coverings while actively eating or drinking. Failure to comply with this important health guideline could result in loss of ticket privileges.