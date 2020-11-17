SUBSCRIBE NOW
Florida ranks high in recent NCAA Graduation Success Rates

Special to Gatorsports.com

University of Florida student-athletes find success on the athletic field with national and Southeastern Conference team titles. Gators are also realizing their goal of becoming UF graduates.

The Graduation Success Rates (GSR) published Tuesday shows that 89 percent of UF student-athletes completed their degree in the latest cycle. The Gators' latest number is a tick above NCAA Division I's overall GSR all-time high of 88 percent.

The GSR of nine Gator teams are above or equal the national average for their sport – women's basketball, football, men's golf, women's golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, women's tennis and volleyball. Five women's teams posted a perfect 100 GSR: golf, lacrosse, soccer, tennis and volleyball.

Earlier this fall, UF ascended to No. 6 in the public institutions ranking on US News and World Reports annual list. The combined grade point average for all Gator student-athletes for the 2019-20 academic year was an all-time high 3.19 and 115 student-athletes earned bachelor or master degrees in the last academic year.

The most recent Graduation Success Rates are based on the four entering freshmen classes in Division I from 2010-11 to 2013-14.

Teams                                            UF Graduation   Success Rate Overall DI National Average

Baseball                                                     67                               85

Men's Basketball                                        83                              84

Women's Basketball                                  92                               92

Men's Cross Country & Track                   82                               83

Women's Cross Country & Track             88                                91

Football                                                    83                                79

Men's Golf                                               92                                 90

Women's Golf                                         100                                95

Gymnastics                                              92                                96

Lacrosse                                                100                                 97

Soccer                                                   100                                  94

Softball                                                   94                                    92

Men's Swimming                                    82                                   90

Women's Swimming                             93                                   96

Men's Tennis                                         91                                  92

Women's Tennis                               100                                      96

Volleyball                                            100                                    94

Overall Athletics Program                  89% - Florida's Overall GSR8    8% - Overall Division I GSR