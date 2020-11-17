Florida ranks high in recent NCAA Graduation Success Rates

Special to Gatorsports.com

University of Florida student-athletes find success on the athletic field with national and Southeastern Conference team titles. Gators are also realizing their goal of becoming UF graduates.

The Graduation Success Rates (GSR) published Tuesday shows that 89 percent of UF student-athletes completed their degree in the latest cycle. The Gators' latest number is a tick above NCAA Division I's overall GSR all-time high of 88 percent.

The GSR of nine Gator teams are above or equal the national average for their sport – women's basketball, football, men's golf, women's golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, women's tennis and volleyball. Five women's teams posted a perfect 100 GSR: golf, lacrosse, soccer, tennis and volleyball.

Earlier this fall, UF ascended to No. 6 in the public institutions ranking on US News and World Reports annual list. The combined grade point average for all Gator student-athletes for the 2019-20 academic year was an all-time high 3.19 and 115 student-athletes earned bachelor or master degrees in the last academic year.

The most recent Graduation Success Rates are based on the four entering freshmen classes in Division I from 2010-11 to 2013-14.

Teams UF Graduation Success Rate Overall DI National Average

Baseball 67 85

Men's Basketball 83 84

Women's Basketball 92 92

Men's Cross Country & Track 82 83

Women's Cross Country & Track 88 91

Football 83 79

Men's Golf 92 90

Women's Golf 100 95

Gymnastics 92 96

Lacrosse 100 97

Soccer 100 94

Softball 94 92

Men's Swimming 82 90

Women's Swimming 93 96

Men's Tennis 91 92

Women's Tennis 100 96

Volleyball 100 94

Overall Athletics Program 89% - Florida's Overall GSR8 8% - Overall Division I GSR