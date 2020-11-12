Gators sweep Gamecocks to remain undefeated

Special to Gatorsports.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The fourth-ranked Florida volleyball team topped South Carolina on Wednesday night, sweeping the Gamecocks.

Florida moves to 5-0 after again not dropping a set. The last time a UF team started 5-0 without dropping a set was 2011, when the team began the season 6-0.

"Thayer(Hall) and Holly (Carlton) were particularly good offensively and our blocking game continues to be a strength of this team,” UF coach Mary Wise said.

The Gators won the first set handily, defeating South Carolina 25-17 in the frame. Florida continued to control the momentum, winning the second frame 25-17 and then closed out the match with a tightly-contested 25-22 win in the third set.

Thayer Hall led the offensive charge for the Gators, notching 13 kills and a .400 clip on the evening. Holly Carlton was close behind, finishing with 10 kills on 18 swings for a .500 clip.

T’ara Ceasar posted nine kills, while Marlie Monserez added six to round out the offensive attack for Florida.

Monserez anchored Florida’s offense, dishing out 29 assists in the three-setter. Monserez led the team to a .319 clip on the evening, the team’s second-best performance of the season.

As a squad, the Gators collected 9.0 blocks, led by the trio Lauren Dooley (5), Nnedi Okammor (4) and Carlton (4). Hall also added three blocks of her own during the match.

Paula Cerame posted a career-high 19 digs in the three-setter, surpassing her previous career-best of 14. Ceasar added a season-high 10 digs, while Elli McKissock registered seven on the evening.

The Gators are back in action on Thursday for a 3 p.m. matchup with South Carolina ( (4-3) to close out the two-match series. The match will stream on the SEC Network +.