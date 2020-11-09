UF soccer woes continue in loss at Missouri

Special to Gatorsports.com

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Florida's soccer team ended the SEC regular season with its sixth consecutive defeat, 5-2 to Missouri.

The Gators (1-6-1) now turn to the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Ala. The Gators open tournament action Friday at 9:30 p.m. (SEC Network).

"As much as this one hurt, we are going to have to find a way to get past it and draw a line under it, as we have to prepare for the SEC Tournament that begins Friday," UF coach Becky Burleigh said. "It will be up to us to find our way back to a winning mentality and it will take all of us together to do it."

The earliest Gator goal of 2020 started when Alivia Gonzalez, running down the left sideline, sent the ball to the top of the six-yard box. Nicole Vernis got a touch on the ball, shielded off her defender and put it in at 3:40.

Parker Roberts' clearance attempt on a Tiger free kick came off the back of her head and scored as an own goal in the 10th minute to even the match.

Bella Alessi put the Tigers (3-2-2) ahead in the 16th minute. She brought the ball into the right side of the box and scored on a 17-yard left-footed strike.

MU's Cassidy Nurnberger won the ball above the Gator box and immediately took a 25-yard strike. Her shot hit the crossbar and kicked in at 29:54.

Alessi scored her second goal at 61:44. Julissa Cisneros sent a searching ball into the box that Alessi caught up to, scoring with a right-footed six-yard shot.

Nurnberger scored her second goal off a corner kick sent in by Hannah Joella. She struck the ball at the top of the box off a volley to finish the Tigers' scoring in the 70th minute.

Gonzalez added a goal to her assist in the 76th minute. Parker Roberts sent a diagonal ball into the box. Gonzalez just beat her marker to score from six yards.