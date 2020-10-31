UF rolls to 4-0 mark with sweep of Alabama

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

A lack of postseason play hasn’t hindered Florida volleyball’s form on the court.

The fourth-ranked Gators stayed undefeated Saturday, sweeping Alabama — 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 — in the second game of Florida’s first home doubleheader of the eight-match conference-only season.

The win marked the first indoor home events on campus in more than six months, in addition to Florida’s fourth sweep in as many tries this season, meaning the Gators (4-0) also have yet to come up short in a set this season.

“On a night where our offense wasn’t clicking, it just didn’t come easy, it was our defense that carried us. And good teams will find a way,” UF's Mary Wise, now in her 30th season as head coach, said. "It’s not always going to be easy, and fortunately we do some good things in other parts of our games that can carry us. Last night it was the offense, today was the defense, and I think when we can put them both together that we can really score a lot of points.”

Florida improved to 48-0 against the Crimson Tide, including 46-0 under Wise.

T’Ara Ceasar led Florida with 15 kills to go along with seven kills and three blocks, while Marlie Monserez, who contributed 38 assists Friday night in Florida’s sweep, registered 28 of Florida’s 35 assists.

After a defensive performance Friday that Wise said the coaching staff was less than satisfied with, the Gators responded in historic fashion less than 24 hours later, registering 19.5 blocks — the highest total in a three-set match in UF program history — on 35 block attempts.

“The advantage of playing this type of schedule, where you get to play the exact same opponent, is can you make those changes?,” Wise said. “And obviously they did.“

The Gators have a week off from competing before returning to the court Nov. 11 and 12 to face South Carolina on the road. Florida returns home Nov. 20 and 21 to conclude the regular season against Georgia.