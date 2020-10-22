Gators complete volleyball sweep at Auburn

Special to Gatorsports.com

AUBURN, Ala. — Fourth-ranked Florida closed out the two-match volleyball series against the Tigers with another sweep, defeating Auburn in three sets Thursday night to move to 2-0.

Picking up right where they left off last night, the Gators took the first set 25-14. The second set was a closer battle between the two squads, but Florida pulled out the 25-19 victory to go up 2-0 in the match. The Gators clinched their second victory of the season after defeating the Tigers, 25-21 in the third set.

For back-to-back nights, T’ara Ceasar led the way offensively, recording 12 kills on the evening. Holly Carlton pitched in seven, while Paige Hammons posted six kills in the three-setter.

“T’ara (Ceasar) had another fine performance and it’s the second night in a row where we had solid production off the bench – this time by Paige (Hammons),” UF coach Mary Wise said.

Darrielle King, Thayer Hall and Marlie Monserez combined for 13 kills on the evening as well.

Monserez also dished out 33 assists in the three-set match, averaging 11.00 per set.

UF held Auburn to a .076 hitting percentage, keeping the Tigers to below .100 for the second-straight night. Lauren Dooley and Carlton led the way defensively at the net, each recording four blocks.

Elli McKissock and Paula Cerame led the squad in digs, each registering 10 in the match. Ceasar added nine digs of her own, just one shy of a double-double.

The Gators return home to face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. First serve for Oct. 30’s match is slated for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network, while Oct. 31’s match is set for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network +.