Vanderbilt takes 2OT soccer win over Florida

Special to Gatorsports.com

A scramble for the ball at the far post produced the overtime soccer winner for Vanderbilt in the 2-1 double overtime win Sunday over Florida at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

Florida (1-2-1) scored the only goal of the opening half in the 41st minute. The searching ball sent forward by Parker Roberts found freshman Maddy Rhodes making a run down the center of the box. Her sliding right foot just beat the converging duo of Commodore defenders to score Rhodes first Gator goal.

The Commodores (2-3-0) knotted the score in the 80th minute. From deep in the Florida box, Abi Brighton sent an angled ball up to Raegan Kelley who put it in with a one-time swipe of her right foot. It was Kelley's first goal for 2020.

The winner started with a lofted ball from Leila Azari to the far post in the 103rd minute. A pair from each team were there but it was VU's Myra Konte who got the touch in the scramble to get VU's first golden goal of 2020.

"It's a very disappointing way to lose because I felt like we were much more ourselves tonight than we have been," UF coach Becky Burleight said. "If you look at just the outcome, obviously you're not satisfied with it but if you look at the way that we played, it was a big improvement."

Next up, Florida travels to meet No. 15 South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Gamecocks are coming off a 2-1 win last Friday at No. 3 Arkansas.The UF at South Carolina match airs live on the SEC Network.