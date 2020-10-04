UF roundup: Gators play host to Alabama in soccer Sunday

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida's soccer team finishes a two-match homestand Sunday with No. 15 Alabama starting at 5 p.m. at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

The Gators (0-0-1) tied No. 8 Georgia last weekend in their season opener. The match will air on the SEC Network and on AM-850.

Alabama returns eight starters from the 2019 team that posted an overall record of 10-7-3 and 4-4-2 in the SEC. The Tide was the 2019 SEC Tournament’s No. 7 seed and advanced to the quarterfinal round.

Alabama opened 2020 on Sept. 19 with a 3-1 win over Tennessee. In Alabama’s first road action of 2020, UA tied Mississippi State 1-1 2OT on Sept. 25.

Cross Country

Florida competed in its second meet of the season at the FSU XC Invitational at Apalachee Regional Park on Friday.

Trevor Foley (7th, 24:34.5) and Vasileia Spyrou (8th, 17:12.5) led the way for their respective teams, with the men’s team finishing fourth in the 8,000-meter race while the women’s team took seventh in the 5K race.

The men’s team, in addition to Foley’s finish, was propelled to a top-five team score in the 10-team competition thanks to two top-11 performances by Ethan Geiger (9th, 24:43.2) and Angel Vicioso (11th, 24:45.8).

Reed Legg (36th, 25:22.8) and Blake Lowery (40th, 25:30.4) finished off the top five on the men’s side.

The Gators will next travel to the Blazer Classic in Birmingham, Ala. on Oct. 16 for their final meet before the SEC Championships.

Volleyball

Florida will open the fall portion of the schedule ranked fourth in the abridged version of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I Top-15 poll.

With the No. 4 spot, the Gators run their streak to 29 consecutive years of ranking in the top 15 of the AVCA opening poll — the third longest streak in the nation (Nebraska, Stanford — both not participating in the fall).

During the 2019 season, UF went 27-5 overall and won a share of the SEC Championship with a 16-2 record in conference play. That SEC Championship was the team's 24th overall — the third-best total among all SEC sports since volleyball's inception in 1979.

Florida made its 30th NCAA Tournament — 29th consecutive trip — finishing the season with its 26th Regional Semifinal appearance.

To serve up the fall portion of the 2020 SEC schedule, the Gators travel to Auburn, Ala., to take on the Tigers on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.

Florida begins the home portion of its campaign against Alabama, welcoming the Crimson Tide to Exactech Arena on Oct. 30 and 31.

Details on fan capacity will be released at a later date.

Florida's 2020 schedule can be found at floridagators.com.