Florida football: Gators land commitment from Wisconsin transfer QB Graham Mertz

Florida added a quarterback with Big Ten starting experience to its roster when Wisconsin's Graham Mertz announced his commitment to the Gators on social media Wednesday night.

Mertz threw for 5,405 yards with 36 TDs to 28 interceptions in three seasons as Wisconsin's starting quarterback. He had a near-perfect collegiate debut in 2020, completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards with 5 TDs to 0 interceptions in a 45-7 win over Illinois.

More:Florida football: Gators finish of 2023 recruiting class on a high note, landing QB Jaden Rashada

More:Florida gets swamped in the desert, falling to Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl - Whitley

More:Florida football lands commitment from 5-star QB D.J. Lagway

Last season, though. Mertz completed just 57.3 percent of his passes for 2,136 yards with 19 TDs to 10 interceptions for the Badgers. He played behind a surprisingly poor offensive line last season last season and was sacked 23 times.

Mertz will join Jack Miller, another Big Ten transfer from Ohio State, and four-star incoming freshman Jaden Rashada in competing for the starting job at Florida next season. On Wednesday, Florida coach Billy Napier didn't rule out the possibility of adding another quarterback to the room either through the transfer portal or late signing period.

"We like to definitely have four scholarship players," Napier said. "We do intend to add a preferred walk-on as well in that room to give us five players for the spring and next year and really feel good about that situation."