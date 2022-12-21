Florida football: Gators finish of 2023 recruiting class on a high note, landing QB Jaden Rashada

Florida football coach Billy Napier erased the sting of a 30-3 loss to No. 16 Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl with a strong 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day.

Florida landed 22 signees on Wednesday, with four-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada the last player to sign late Wednesday afternoon. One Florida commitment, four-star edge rusher Isaiah Nixon, flipped to sign with UCF on Wednesday. But the Gators landed two more unexpected players when tight end/offensive tackle Tony Livington-King and Louisville transfer defensive end Caleb Banks signed Wednesday night.

The class finished the day ranked 12th nationally per 247Sports.com, behind four other SEC programs, Alabama (1), Georgia (2), LSU (6) and Tennessee (10).

"Just really proud of our staff and all the hard work that went into that," Napier said. "Time will tell if our evaluations were spot on."

Rashada is the highest rated recruit in the class and will challenge Jack Miller and perhaps another addition from the transfer portal for the starting quarterback job next season.

"One of the more highly regarded quarterbacks in the country," Napier said. "I think the ball really jumps out of his hand. He's a junkie. He loves the game. He's all about the work. I think he's got a good sturdy frame that we can add weight to. Just been very impressed with his approach."

The class also addressed areas of need on the defensive line and at wide receiver. Five signees in the class were defensive linemen — led by four-star standouts Kelby Collins and Will Norman.

"Some really unique players when you look at this group," Napier said. "Kelby being, I think one of the -- you just turn the tape on, one of the more polished, ready to play players in the country. Just fundamentally advanced, 6-4, 260 pounds, and really a violent player, plays with effort."

At wide receiver, the Gators signed three players, led by four-star standouts Aidan Mizell and Andy Jean.

"Aidan Mizell is 6'1-1/2"," Napier said. "He's probably up to 170-plus pounds and just verified speed. We're talking about elite speed. Both parents were track athletes here at the University of Florida. This guy plays the game the right way ...

"Andy Jean, I think is another player, 6'1", a little bit bigger, 192 pounds. This guy can run the route tree. This guy has a unique acceleration. He can really eat up the coverage. He can get behind you."

Napier said he expects 20 of the signees to enroll early in January, getting a head start on the 2023 season. Here's a look at the signees so far in Florida's 2023 class:

More:Florida football: Billy Napier balancing Las Vegas Bowl prep with National Signing Day

More:Florida gets swamped in the desert, falling to Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl - Whitley

More:Florida football lands commitment from 5-star QB D.J. Lagway

T.J. Searcy DL

Searcy, from Upston-Lee High in Thomaston, Ga., signed with Florida on Wednesday morning.

Vitals: 6-5, 250 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 207; position ranking: No. 30

Bryce Lovett OT

Thornton, from Rockledge High in Rockledge, signed with Florida on Wednesday morning.

Vitals: 6-5, 330 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 639; position ranking: No. 49

Jordan Castell S

Castell, from West Orange High in Winter Garden, signed with Florida on Wednesday morning.

Vitals: 6-2, 195 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 203; position ranking: No. 13

Sharif Denson CB

Denson, from Bartram Trail High in Jacksonville, signed with Florida on Wednesday morning.

Vitals: 5-11.5, 170 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 228; position ranking: No. 26

Kelby Collins DT

Collins, from Gardendale High in Gardendale, Ala., signed with Florida on Wednesday morning.

Vitals: 6-5, 280 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 60; position ranking: No. 6

Will Norman DT

Norman, from East Side High in Camden, N.J., signed with Florida on Wednesday morning.

Vitals: 6-5, 290 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 208; position ranking: No. 31

Jaden Robinson LB

Robinson, from Columbia High in Lake City, signed with Florida on Wednesday morning.

Vitals: 6-1, 222 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 387; position ranking: No. 28

Gavin Hill DL

Hill, from Buchholz High in Gainesville, signed with Florida on Wednesday morning.

Vitals: 6-3, 255 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 308; position ranking: No. 41

Bryce Thornton, S

Thornton, from Milton High in Alpharetta, Ga., signed with Florida on Wednesday morning.

Vitals: 5-10, 185 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 467; position ranking: No. 45

Knijeah Harris OL

Harris, from IMG Academy in Bradenton, signed with Florida on Wednesday morning.

Vitals: 6-3, 355 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 437; position ranking: No. 29

Treyaun Webb RB

Webb, from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, signed with Florida on Wednesday morning.

Vitals: 6-1, 205 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 300; position ranking: No. 19

Roderick Kearney OL

Kearney. from Orange Park High School in Orange Park, signed with Florida on Wednesday morning.

Vitals: 6-4, 300 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 118; position ranking: No. 5

Kamran James DL

James, from Olympia High in Orlando, signed with Florida on Wednesday morning.

Vitals: 6-6.5, 265 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 164; position ranking: No. 21

Andy Jean WR

Jean, from Miami Northwest High in Miami, signed with Florida on Wednesday morning

Vitals: 6-1, 180 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 357; position ranking: No. 53

Ja'Keem Jackson CB

Jackson, from Osceola High in Kissimmee, signed with Florida on Wednesday morning.

Vitals: 6-1, 180 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 123; position ranking: No. 14

Aidan Mizell WR

Mizell, from Boone High in Orlando, signed with Florida on Wednesday morning.

Vitals: 6-5, 280 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 94; position ranking: No. 16

Eugene Wilson III WR

Wilson, from Gaither High in Tampa, signed with Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

Vitals: 5-11, 165 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 112; position ranking: No. 19

Dijon Johnson DB

Johnson, from Wharton High in Tampa, signed with Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

Vitals: 6-1, 190 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 98; position ranking: No. 7

Aaron Gates ATH

Gates, from Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg, Ga., signed with Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

Vitals: 6-1, 195 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 382; position ranking: No. 21

Jaden Rashada QB

Rashada, from Pittsburg High Schook in Pittsburg, Calif., signed with Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

Vitals: 6-4, 185 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 56; position ranking: No. 7

Tony Livingston OT/TE

Livingston, from King High in Tampa, signed with Florida on Wednesday evening.

Vitals: 6-4, 260 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 338; position ranking: No. 27

Transfer

Caleb Banks DL

Banks, from Louisville, signed with Florida on Wednesday evening.

Vitals: 6-6. 255 pounds

27Sports Composite: four stars, transfer ranking; three starts, high school ranking.