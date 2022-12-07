Florida football lands commitment from 5-star QB D.J. Lagway

The Florida quarterback room isn't stocked at present, but the future looks bright.

On Wednesday, the Gators secured a commitment from the top dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2024, landing five-star D.J. Lagway of Willis High School in Wilis, Texas.

Per ESPN.com, Lagway is the top-rated dual threat and No. 12 overall prospect in the Class of 2024. Lagway made his announcement Wednesday afternoon on ESPN's College Football Live.

"I love what Coach [Billy] Napier and the staff is doing over there," Lagway told ESPN. "I feel like they're going to build something special and I want to definitely build something there and just be the stomping grounds of something new."

Lagway, who made an unofficial visit to Florida the weekend of Sept. 10 and attended Florida's game against Kentucky at The Swamp, also came away impressed with the family atmosphere within the program.

"Everybody's just so nice and so welcoming," Lagway said. "And I definitely feel I can get developed by Coach Napier. He has one of the best systems I've seen and learned."

The big recruiting coup caps off a tumultuous two weeks in which Florida lost its starting quarterback, Anthony Richardson, to the NFL Draft and backup quarterback, Jalen Kitna, who was dismissed from the team after being arrested on child pornography charges. Third-string quarterback Jack Miller, a transfer from Ohio State, is projected to start for the Gators in their bowl game in Las Vegas against No. 14 Oregon State on Dec. 17 (2:30 p.m., ET, ESPN), with walk-on Kyle Engel backing him up.

Florida has landed a commitment from another top dual-threat quarterback, four-star JadenRashada from Pittsburg, Calif., who is expected to sign with the Gators in National Signing Day on Dec. 21 and will enroll early for the Class of 2023 in January.

Lagway said he wasn't wary of Rashada's commitment when he made his choice to pledge to the Gators. He also had offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Clemson and USC.

"You've got to compete everywhere you go, so I'm excited," Lagway said.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Lagway played in eight games this past high school season before being hobbled by an ankle sprain. He passed for 2,080 yards with 24 TDs while rushing for 517 yards and 7 TDs.