Sorry, Urban Meyer. Style points will matter as much as ever in 12-team CFP | Toppmeyer

Urban Meyer never cared for the concept of style points. The three-time national champion coach once said Florida’s navigation of a rigorous SEC schedule ought to outweigh a perceived lack of style.

“You want to put (Florida’s schedule) against anybody in the country, let's go ahead and go,” Meyer said in 2006.

Meyer’s Gators crushed previously undefeated Ohio State in the BCS national championship. Vindication.

Years later, while the Buckeyes' coach, Meyer sounded off on style points again, saying that was “not even in our thought process."

Meyer’s perspective was that of an elite coach focused on winning, no matter the score, and it’s true that college football’s best teams don’t always win with uninterrupted flair. But, a certain amount of subjectivity is omnipresent in college football's rankings, and style points probably will take on even greater weight after the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.

Half of the playoff bids will be earmarked for the six best conference champions. While selection of those teams will be subject to debate, particularly when it comes to determining the best Group of Five champion, the more contested deliberation likely will center on choosing the six remaining at-large berths and how to seed teams.

The CFP has not detailed how different factors will be weighted in determining at-large bids or seeding, and seeding will become more important than ever. The four best conference champions will earn a first-round bye, while teams seeded Nos. 5 through 8 will host first-round playoff games against teams seeded Nos. 9 through 12.

I suspect the difference between the Nos. 8 and 9 teams will be razor thin. Likely, those teams often will share identical records.

How to determine, then, which team gets the better seed and the advantage of hosting? Don’t discount style points.

You won't find that two-word phrase in the CFP's selection protocol, but let's not be naive. In a process as subjective as the 12-team playoff selection will be, winning with a style that impresses the selection committee is naturally going to have some sway.

Of course, two different committee members might disagree on the definition of style points. For one member, beating an above-average opponent on the road might count as style. For another, trouncing the conference doormat by 60 points will linger in the brain.

Regardless, I imagine coaches seeking a seeding boost will be tempted to keep their foot on the gas in the second half of lopsided games. Brace yourself, Vanderbilt.

Current CFP selection criteria includes that “results against common opponents” should be considered when debating rankings for similar teams. Assuming that criteria remains a factor come 2024, you could see where margin of victory would influence playoff seeding.

Consider this hypothetical: Texas and Tennessee are each 9-3 in 2024, and they’re vying for the final at-large playoff bid. They don’t play each other that season, but they share seven common opponents.

Insert margin of victory against common opponents as a potential tipper of the scales.

CBS analyst Rick Neuheisel turned up his nose at Tennessee running up the score against Missouri last season in a 66-24 victory. With backups in the game, the Vols poured on another touchdown in the closing minute. Neuheisel, during the television broadcast, suggested a kneel-down would have been more appropriate.

Kneel-downs don’t do much for style points, though, and sportsmanship must take a backseat to impressing the selection committee when an at-large bid or first-round hosting rights are at stake.

Coaches must consider the pitfalls of chasing points, though.

No amount of style points is worth your All-America quarterback blowing out his knee in the fourth quarter of a lopsided game while pursuing a larger margin of victory.

Second-stringers will need to do some of the style-point heavy lifting.

There is an alternative to needing to spare any thought for style points: Never lose.

An undefeated record is the ultimate style.

In lieu of an undefeated record, style helps. Meyer’s 2008 Florida team lost in September to Ole Miss. Then, Tim Tebow made his promise.

Florida closed the regular season with nine straight victories, most of which were blowouts. The Gators were ranked No. 2 in the final BCS standings, and they beat No. 1 Oklahoma for their second championship in three years.

Meyer might not have liked the concept, but his teams often won in style.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

