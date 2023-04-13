Live updates: Florida Gators 2023 Orange and Blue spring football game

Gator Sports

It's been four months since the Florida Gators football team last took the field against Oregon State at the Las Vegas Bowl. As many recall, it wasn't the best showing as Florida fell 30-3.

For the first time since that loss, the Gators are set to take the field tonight as Florida puts on its Orange and Blue Game, which is set to showcase what Billy Napier, his staff and the Gators have worked on during spring camp, which got underway in early March.

"Certainly, excited about all of the Gator Nation showing up," Napier said. "Really great opportunity, free admission, 7:30 under the lights, great weather, hopefully, and looking forward to watching what I think is a team that has worked extremely hard."

As Napier said, admission to Florida's spring game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m., is free. However, those who aren't able to make the Thursday night showcase can catch the game on ESPN+ and SECN+ or listen on floridagators.com.

Readers can also follow along with the game as Gatorsports.com provides updates live from The Swamp below.

8:10 p.m. | Blue Team scores

From 16 yards out, quarterback Jack Miller connects with Marcus Burke for the first score of the night. The Blue Team traveled 82 yards during the scoring drive. Adam Mihalek's PAT is good.

7-0, Blue over Orange with 8:48 to play in the second quarter

7:59 p.m. | End of the first quarter

It was a slow-rolling first quarter as both teams' offenses sputtered. Quarterbacks Graham Mertz (2-4) and Jack Miller (1-4) continue to share snaps for the Gators.

Meanwhile, both squads have combined for three sacks.

7:34 p.m. | Kickoff

Adam Mihalek, a member of the Blue team, kicks it away to the Orange team. Trevor Etienne returns it out to the 25-yard line.

7:28 p.m. | The Gators take the field

Using both tunnels, the Florida Gators take the field, running past Billy Napier, who was the first out of the home team tunnel.

7:25 p.m. | Lauren LeMasters is honorary Mr. Two Bits

The University of Florida's student body president Lauren LeMasters leads The Swamp in the Mr. Two Bits cheer ahead of tonight's Orange and Blue game.

7:00 p.m. | Nearly 300 recruits pile into The Swamp

While hosting the Orange and Blue Game on a Thursday night might not have been a popular choice for fans, it seems to be paying off on the recruiting front as Billy Napier and the Gators have 290 recruits in attendance for tonight's game.

