Orange and Blue Game: How to watch Florida Gators spring football game

Who will replace projected first round NFL draft pick Anthony Richardson as Florida quarterback?

Gators fans will get their first look at who will fill Richardson's cleats Thursday night as the UF football team hits the field for the annual Orange and Blue Game.

Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz and redshirt sophomore Jack Miller, who was Florida's starting QB in the Las Vegas Bowl last December, are competing to be under center for the Gators' Week 1 game against Utah in August. Head coach Billy Napier has said he would not make a decision on a starter until after the spring game.

Some other names to watch on offense Thursday are wide receiver Xzavier Henderson and running back Trevor Etienne, who both have speed and the ability to make big plays.

If you can't make it to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the Orange and Blue Game this year, here's how to catch the action from home.

When and where is the 2023 Orange and Blue Game?

When: 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, April 13

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

How can I watch the Florida Gators Orange and Blue Game?

Live stream: ESPN+/SECN+ (subscription required)

How can I listen to the Florida spring football game on the radio?

Online radio: floridagators.com