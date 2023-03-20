Florida football: Anthony Richardson, Brenton Cox Jr. among invitees for Gators' Pro Day

All eyes will be on former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson when Florida football hosts its Pro Day on March 30 at the Condron Family Indoor Football Practice Facility.

But another interesting player was on the list of invitees released on Monday.

Defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr., who was dismissed from the Gators last November for what head coach Billy Napier termed "an accumulation of issues," was invited back to work out in front of NFL Scouts.

Cox, a transfer from Georgia, recorded 14.5 career sacks in three seasons as an edge rusher at Florida. The 6-foot-3, 251-pound Cox was invited to the NFL Combine earlier this month in Indianapolis, where he ran a 4.82 in the 40-yard dash.

Richardson, meanwhile, is a projected high first-round pick, who boosted his stock with a historic performance at the NFL Combine. He will get a chance to work out in a more controlled, familiar setting in Gainesville.

Coverage of Florida's Pro Day is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on the SEC Network with former Gator receiver Chris Doering reporting on site. Peter Burns, Jordan Reid and Matt Stinchcomb will be in-studio. The broadcast can also be watched on SEC Network+ and ESPN streaming platforms.

NFL-plus will also provide coverage of this year’s Gators Pro Day with Tom Pelissero and former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. reporting from Gainesville.

Other invitees for Florida Pro Day:

LB Amari Burney

DL Gervon Dexter Sr.

S Trey Dean III

OL Richard Gouraige

LB Ventrell Miller

WR Jordan Pouncey

WR Justin Shorter

OL O’Cyrus Torrence

S Rashad Torrence II