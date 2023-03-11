Where will Anthony Richardson go in 2023 NFL Draft? Mock drafts adjust for Panthers trade

One of the biggest mysteries leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft is how high Anthony Richardson could go.

The tools are all there for the former Florida Gators quarterback. The Gainesville native threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first and only full season as the starter. He also has the much-sought running ability of the modern QB, rushing for 1,116 yards and 12 scores across three college seasons. But he also has a history of injuries and subpar play, completing under 55% of his passes and throwing 15 interceptions in his college career.

Richardson was the star of the NFL Combine, putting up record numbers for quarterbacks. Now the question becomes who will draft him. The Carolina Panthers were a favorite in early mock drafts, and then they traded with the Chicago Bears to move up to No. 1 overall. Does that mean Richardson could be the first taken April 27? Or will he still have to wait till Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and even Will Levis go off the board?

Here's where NFL Draft experts predict Richardson will land:

Todd McShay, ESPN: Indianapolis Colts at No. 4

His physical traits are exciting, and if coach Shane Steichen can work with him on his footwork and accuracy, the sky's the ceiling. On one hand, Richardson threw 17 touchdown passes — including three of 40-plus air yards — and rushed for an FBS QB-high 6.4 yards per carry in 2022. On the other, he completed 54.7% of his throws over 13 career starts. The upside comes with risk, and I do think he might need more time to develop before taking over as an NFL starter — which means the Colts could be active in the QB free agent market, too. But if the 6-4, 244-pound signal-caller can put it all together, sign me up for big-time throws to Michael Pittman Jr. and highlight-reel runs on Sundays in Indy.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Carolina Panthers at No. 1

Frank Reich coached the large and deceptively athletic Andrew Luck in Indianapolis and has assembled a star-studded cast of veteran assistant coaches, all of which creates a cushy landing spot for Richardson.

Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: Houston Texans at No. 2

Anthony Richardson had a powerhouse performance at this year’s combine and may have asserted himself as a potential top-five pick. The Texans will be adopting the Shanahan system in Houston under new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, and Richardson gives them a super-athletic QB to run it. This wouldn’t prevent the team from signing a veteran like Jimmy Garoppolo, leaving them in a much better spot than last season.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Baltimore Ravens at No. 4 (via trade)

They’d swap a proven playmaking talent at quarterback for a potentially playmaking talent. But they’d also reset their quarterback clock and maintain financial flexibility to build up the rest of the roster, which is a priority for the organization. Tyler Huntley would be the Ravens’ new starting quarterback in 2023, with Richardson mixed in throughout his rookie season until he’s ready to take over.

Michael Middlehurt-Schwartz, USA TODAY: Colts at No. 4

At 6-4, 244 pounds with 4.43-second speed in the 40-yard dash and arm strength to marvel at, Richardson is a singular physical talent – so much so that he can't be ruled out of the running for the No. 1 overall selection at this point. With only 393 career pass attempts at Florida, however, he's still tinkering with his footwork and touch. New coach Shane Steichen might be the perfect person to take on the role of Richardson's mentor, with his tutelage of Jalen Hurts serving as a potential roadmap for another dual-threat quarterback. But taking Richardson might necessitate the addition of a veteran who can be a bridge starter in the early going.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Colts at No. 4

Before Richardson shined in the Combine's agility testing, new offensive-minded coach Shane Steichen hinted at the podium he was looking for a dynamic dual threat he could mold into a high-upside franchise QB, fresh off working with Jalen Hurts (6-1, 223 pounds) in Philadelphia. Richardson ran, jumped and flipped his way to dominance and then showed off his jaw-dropping arm strength in the passing drills. Assuming they don't trade for Lamar Jackson, this move can help the Colts break free from their cycle of recycled veteran pocket passers.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Seattle Seahawks at No. 5

It would be difficult for Seattle to bypass Will Anderson Jr. considering their issues rushing the passer but quarterback is a more valuable position. Geno Smith's contract extension allows Anthony Richardson to be brought along at his own pace.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: Panthers at No. 1

This is an incredibly bold but potentially franchise-altering move for the Panthers, who jump all the way up to the no. 1 spot. Who they take becomes the new big question for draft season, and I’m going to give them the star of the NFL combine in Richardson. The former Gator — who has been compared to former Carolina great Cam Newton — is a uniquely gifted athlete who brings the ability to impact the game with both his arm and his legs. He may lack starting experience, but no quarterback in this class has a higher ceiling.