Breaking records already! Watch Anthony Richardson jump more than 40 inches at NFL Combine

There's a lot of buzz around Anthony Richardson's raw talent heading into the NFL Draft, and the former Florida Gators star put them on display Saturday.

Much has been said about his lackluster career numbers in his brief time as Florida's starting quarterback. (He addressed some of those concerns himself.) But Richardson is still shooting up mock drafts because of his size, running ability and skills throwing the deep ball. Most analysts have him being taken in the first round of the draft, and some think he could go No. 1 overall.

The Gainesville native showed off those physical skills at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He put up a 40.5-inch vertical with his high jump: That's a record for a quarterback at the workout for NFL scouts.

He also jumped 10 feet, 9 inches in the broad jump, another record for QBs.

Richardson compared himself to former MVPs Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson in an interview Friday. He showed that was more than just talk on Saturday, as the NFL's Research Department showed he outperformed Newton in his 2011 combine showing.

There has never been a Gator drafted No. 1 overall. Richardson is pushing hard to become the first.

NFL experts react on Twitter to Anthony Richardson

Richardson's leaps caught the attention of several NFL analysts — including former No. 2 overall pick Robert Griffin III. Here's a sampling of their reactions:

The 2023 NFL Draft begins April 27.