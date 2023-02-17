What is Anthony Richardson's draft stock? Some NFL Draft experts think he could go Top 5

One of the biggest mysteries leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft is how high Anthony Richardson could go.

The tools are all there for the former Florida Gators quarterback. The Gainesville native threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first and only full season as the starter. He also has the much-sought running ability of the modern QB, rushing for 1,116 yards and 12 scores across three college seasons. But he also has a history of injuries and subpar play, completing under 55% of his passes and throwing 15 interceptions in his college career.

There are plenty of teams looking for quarterbacks. The Carolina Panthers started Baker Mayfield, P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold throughout their 7-10 campaign. The New York Jets are among the favorites to land Aaron Rodgers but could look for backup plans in the draft. The Baltimore Ravens might be ready to move on from Lamar Jackson. And of course, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need to replace Tom Brady (unless former Gator Kyle Trask is the answer).

Here's where NFL draft experts predict Richardson will land:

Todd McShay, ESPN: Panthers at No. 9

Richardson will not be ready to start right away after just 13 college starts and with some rawness to his game, but his potential is off the charts. He has the arm. He has the rushing ability. And he has the 6-foot-4, 232-pound frame. Scouts are fascinated by his upside. It'd just come down to whether the Panthers believe they can fix his accuracy woes and develop his game to capitalize on those physical traits. Maybe they fall in love with another QB and try to move up, but if not, don't be surprised if they're the ones to reach for Richardson (my No. 36 prospect).

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Jets at No. 13

Jets GM Joe Douglas traded Sam Darnold after watching him for two seasons, and it wouldn't surprise me if he does the same with Zach Wilson, if the fit doesn't improve. (Though it's worth noting that Wilson was Douglas' pick, while Darnold was not.) Richardson's throws don't always hit their targets, but his quick feet allow him to step up and out of the pocket, and he fits balls into tight spaces with easy velocity. His combination of agility and power as a runner is also intriguing. Don't be surprised if he's the best playmaker out of this QB crop four years down the road.

Diante Lee, The Athletic: Panthers at No. 3 (via trade)

With the first quarterback off the board and multiple teams ahead of them desperate to find their franchise guy, the Panthers open the Frank Reich era with a splash, trading up and taking a major swing on the biggest lottery ticket in the draft.

Anthony Richardson’s tape doesn’t make him the cleanest QB prospect to evaluate, but he’s more polished than his reputation lets on. His footwork and feel in the pocket indicate comfort in chaos, which is impressive given how easy it would be for him to tuck and run at the first sign of trouble. He has some off-target throws but not as many awful decisions, and his dynamic ability to create offense would give Carolina the juice to establish a new offensive identity.

Adam Easterling, Draft Wire: Panthers at No. 9

If the Panthers don’t regret passing on Justin Fields, they definitely should at this point. They’d be wise not to make the same mistake twice, and though Richardson isn’t anywhere near the level of prospect Fields was coming out, he’s still got sky-high potential that could make him a superstar down the road.

Derrik Klasson, Bleacher Report: Washington Commanders at No. 16

The Commanders take the biggest roll of the dice at quarterback with Florida's Anthony Richardson. Richardson is a toolsy prospect with unlimited upside. He's a fast, explosive runner at 6'4" and 231 pounds, and he's in contention with Will Levis for the class' best arm. He's an outstanding pocket manager, too.

However, Richardson is an incomplete prospect. He only started one year in college, with plenty of rough edges to smooth out as a passer.

Joe Broback, Pro Football Network: Panthers at No. 3

Once Young and Stroud are off the board, teams need to make some serious decisions — and Carolina is one of them. If they’re satisfied with the guys they have on the roster, they’ll stay put. But they may decide they need a talent like Anthony Richardson.

Frank Reich’s staff has a good core in place to build around, but it might take time to improve the franchise. That’s perfect for a guy like Richardson, who needs time to learn how to be a pro. With a rocket for an arm and elite athleticism, there’s a ton of upside to love about his game.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: Bucs at No. 19

Whether Tampa addresses it in free agency or trade, Anthony Richardson makes sense as a long-term play at the QB position. Personally, I wish Richardson had spent another year in college developing, but it's hard to pass up the chance to be a first-round pick. The tools are there. The refinement is not. Given time and the right combination of system and coach, Richardson could be a steal.

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: New Orleans Saints at No. 29

I know the Saints have stuck with veteran QBs since Drew Brees' retirement, and they could go that route again in 2023. But Richardson's upside (and the cap-friendly rookie deal he'd be on) would be worth the 29th overall pick. Richardson's scrambling and rushing abilities differentiate him from the other top QBs in this class.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Panthers at No. 9

Anthony Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. The problem: he's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, the Panthers are in dire need of a starting QB right now. David Tepper could choose to go the free agency route (again), but that has been, shall we say, a crapshoot. At the end of the day, Carolina may have to move inside the top 5 if it wants to get a quarterback with Day 1 starter potential.

Hunter Haas, FanSided: Indianapolis Colts at No. 4

I have pushed the Richardson-Colts pairing for a month or two now, but the hiring of Shane Steichen further amplifies this thought. Richardson is a moldable ball of clay, much like Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts as they entered the league.

Matt Miller, ESPN: Commanders at No. 16

The quarterback situation in Washington is less than ideal with Taylor Heinicke hitting free agency and Carson Wentz no longer a viable starting option. The Commanders did draft Sam Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, but rarely do Day 3 quarterbacks become franchise passers. With Richardson on the board, this is the pick that makes the most sense.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Bucs at No. 19

The Bucs are headed into rebuild mode whether they like it or not. They shoot for the moon with the big, dual-threat QB from Florida who has boom-or-bust potential.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Panthers at No. 9

Carolina was unable to facilitate the trades necessary to land one of those top-three quarterback prospects. As a result, it takes a player who needs time to develop but has more potential than anyone else at his position.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Detroit Lions at No. 15 (via trade)

In last year’s first round, the Lions made a major trade with a division foe to move up for a high-upside offensive star (Jameson Williams). They could do it again this year and invest in their future at the quarterback position.

Thanks to his size, athleticism and arm, Anthony Richardson is a total freak show with a high ceiling, but he’s still figuring out how to be a consistent passer. Jared Goff’s presence would let Detroit develop Richardson at his own pace.

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Panthers at No. 9

The Panthers certainly would need to have a starting-caliber veteran QB on the roster in order to make this pick, but Richardson has all the traits to be a Cam Newton starter kit to develop gradually.

SI NFL Draft Bible: Minnesota Vikings at No. 24

Sizeable height and length for the position, with an intimidating structure. Overly poised for a player with such little experience. Very comfortable in the pocket and has the instinct to step up when it collapses or escape the impending rush.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Ravens at No. 22

Head coach John Harbaugh said that the Ravens are committed to keeping Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. But if the two sides can't reach a long-term deal and the Ravens decide to start preparing for an alternate future at the position, the Florida standout could be an option despite his shortcomings as a passer.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Panthers at No. 9

Let's get this out of the way now: I wouldn't play Richardson in Year 1. He needs time to develop. He's not an NFL-ready thrower. But he is an awesome talent, a raw quarterback in a 6-foot-4 frame who would be one of the league's most electrifying runners as soon as he steps on the field. His size and physical tools cannot be taught, and NFL coaches will want to work with him and try to take him to the next level. Richardson completed just 53.8% of his passes in 2022 — he has a long ways to go with his mechanics. Again, though, he has a high ceiling if a coaching staff can help him get there.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Ravens at No. 22

I’m throwing a dart with this selection. The Ravens have yet to ink Lamar Jackson to an extension, and Richardson would be a high-upside, developmental project for the organization. Baltimore's brass was steadfast this week in its desire to build around Jackson for the future. But if contract talks don't progress in a positive direction in the coming months, they could apply the franchise tag on the former MVP, buying time for Richardson to eventually be ready to play.