Florida football: Gators sign Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell to replace Miller, Burney

Florida football continued its front seven rebuild with the addition of Ohio State transfer linebacker Teradja Mitchell.

The 6-foot-2, 239-pound Mitchell was limited to just playing on special teams at Ohio State in 2022 due to a lingering hamstring injury. In 2021, Mitchell started at inside linebacker for the Buckeyes, finishing with 44 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. He posted 64 career tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss in his Ohio State career.

“He’s about a fine a person as you’re ever going to be around,” Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles told the Columbus Dispatch. “He’s a team guy. He’s put a lot time and effort into this program. The way he’s handled things is rare. But that’s just the kind of person he is. He’s someone you’re going to be able to count on to be there.”

Mitchell was a four-star recruit in high school out of Virginia Beach, Va., and will be counted on to provide leadership after Florida lost starting linebackers Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney, who both exhausted their eligibility this season. The Gators return linebackers Derek Wingo, Scooby Williams and Shemar James, who all gained significant experience in 2022.

Gators land DL:Florida football: Gators get commitment from Memphis DL CamRon Jackson

Recruiting upswing:Florida football: Gators finish of 2023 recruiting class on a high note, landing QB Jaden Rashada

Bowl loss:Florida football: 3 things learned from Florida's 30-3 loss to No. 16 Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl

Mitchell is Florida's fourth transfer portal addition of the offseason. Three have focused on the front seven, with the addition of Louisville edge rusher Caleb Banks and Memphis defensive tackle Cam'Ron Johnson. Florida also has signed Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz.