Florida football: Gators get commitment from Memphis DL CamRon Jackson

Florida added another talented piece to its front seven rebuild when former Memphis defensive lineman CamRon Jackson announced his commitment to the Gators on Friday night.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Jackson, from Haynesville, La., posted 41 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack during the 2022 season. He earned third-team, All-American Athletic Conference honors per Pro Football Focus.

Jackson had offers from LSU, Florida, Alabama, Texas A&M and Mississippi State coming out of high school in 2020. He initially committed to LSU before flipping to Memphis.

Jackson joins Louisville defensive lineman Caleb Banks and Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz as the third players the Gators have added from the transfer portal this offseason. Florida has lost 21 players to the portal, with six more players declaring for the NFL Draft and three more dismissed from the team for disciplinary reasons.