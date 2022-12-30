Florida football: Safety, leading tackler Rashad Torrence II declares for NFL Draft

Florida Gators starting safety and leading tackler Rashad Torrence II announced on social media Thursday that he's declaring for the NFL Draft.

Torrence, an Atlanta native, posted a team-high 84 tackles for Florida in 2022 with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He appeared in 12 of 13 games for the Gators this season, sitting out the Florida State game due to injury.

Torrence is the sixth Gator player with eligibility remaining who opted to declare for the NFL Draft, joining quarterback Anthony Richardson, offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, offensive lineman Richard Gouraige, wide receiver Justin Shorter and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr.

With Torrence declaring for the NFL Draft and defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson entering the transfer portal, the Gators will look to re-tool their starting secondary in 2023. Candidates to replace both players include safeties Kamari Wilson and Miguel Mitchell and defensive back Jadarrius Perkins.

Overall, Florida's roster attrition stands at 30 players since the start of the 2022 season, with 21 players entering the transfer portal, six entering the NFL Draft and three players dismissed from the team for disciplinary reasons.