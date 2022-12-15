Florida football: OL Kamryn Waites in line for first career start in Las Vegas Bowl

Florida football will replace one Louisiana transfer on the offensive line with another when the Gators face No. 16 Oregon State on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN).

Kamryn Waites, a redshirt freshman transfer from Louisiana, is in line to make his first career start at right guard, according to Florida's depth chart released on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-8, 373-pound Waites has contributed mostly on special teams this season. He's pressed into a starting role because consensus All-American O'Cyrus Torrence (and fellow Louisiana transfer) opted out of the game after declaring for the NFL Draft. Torrence's backup, Richie Leonard IV, is out with a lower body injury.

Both Waites and Torrence followed Florida coach Billy Napier from Louisiana to Gainesville, along with starting running back Montrell Johnson Jr.

Xzavier Henderson is back and in line to start at wide receiver after missing Florida's last two games with an injury.

But the Gators will be without tight end Keon Zipperer and defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson. Defensive back Jadarrius Perkins will start for Johnson at the star position.