Florida Gators football vs. Oregon State Beavers: How to watch Las Vegas Bowl, latest line

The first year of the Billy Napier era of Florida Gators football was an up-and-down affair. It comes to an end with UF looking to finish with a winning record against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Gators (6-6, 3-5 in SEC) began the 2022 college football season with a huge win over Utah. But Florida couldn't beat the top teams on their conference schedule, and they closed out with gut-wrenching losses at Vanderbilt and archrival Florida State.

At least 20 players from this year's team are leaving the program either through the transfer portal or the NFL Draft. That includes starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, who will forgo his last two years of eligibility. That leaves Jack Miller, an Ohio State transfer, to start the bowl game after Jalen Kitna was removed from the team following his arrest.

The No. 16 Beavers (9-3, 6-3 in Pac-12) got smoked by Utah on Oct. 1 but closed their regular season by ending Oregon's conference title hopes with a 38-34 win in Corvallis. They boast one of the top defenses in the Pac-12, giving up a hair over 21 points per game. OSU's offense is led by freshman running back Damien Martinez, who ran for 967 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Ben Gulbranson stepped in at quarterback after Chance Nolan injured his neck against Utah.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Oregon State Beavers?

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17

How can I watch Florida vs. Oregon State on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (need cable provider), ESPN+ ($9.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How can I listen to Florida vs. Oregon State on radio?

Radio: WRUF (103.7 FM, 98.1 FM, 850 AM), SiriusXM Channel 191

Online radio: floridagators.com, tunein.com, SiriusXM.com (Channel 962)

What's the latest betting line for Florida vs. Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl?

Oregon State is a 10-point favorite over Florida, according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA TODAY. The over-under is 52.5 points.