Florida football: Gators heading west to face Oregon State in the Vegas Bowl

Viva Las Gators. Florida football will head west and get its bowl game out of the way early in a matchup with No. 14 Oregon State in the Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17, according to ActionNetwork.com's Brett McMurphy.

The SEC-Pac 12 matchup will be the first meeting between the two schools in history. Florida (6-6, 3-5) will look to end its first season under head coach Billy Napier on a positive note after dropping back-to-back games against Vanderbilt and Florida State to close the regular season.

Oregon State (9-3) will enter the bowl game on a three-game win streak, which included a 38-34 win over rival Florida. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be played at domed Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.