Transfer tracker: RBs Nay'Quan Wright and Lorenzo Lingard latest to leave Florida football

Florida Gators running backs Nay'Quan Wright and Lorenzo Lingard are the latest two players to announce that they are entering the transfer portal next week.

Wright was a starter and team captain in week one during Florida's 29-26 upset of No. 8 Utah, but eventually lost carries to Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne as the season progressed. He finished the season with 47 carries for 190 yards and 2 TDs. Overall, Wright finished with 688 yards and 3 rushing TDs in four seasons with the Gators, with 332 yards and 1 TD receiving.

Lingard, a transfer from Miami and former five-star recruit, rushed 10 times for 75 yards and 1 TD during the 2022 season.