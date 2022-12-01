FOOTBALL

Florida WR Justin Shorter declares for NFL Draft

Kevin Brockway
Gator Sports
Florida Gators wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) haul in a huge pass reception in the first half gains the Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 29, 2022. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Florida Gators wide receiver Justin Shorter announced on social media on Thursday that he will skip the bowl game to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

A transfer from Penn State, Shorter finished the 2022 season second on the Gators in receiving yardage with 29 catches for 577 yards and 2 TDs. He caught two long passes for touchdowns from quarterback Anthony Richardson -- a 75-yard bomb against Eastern Washington and a 51-yard bomb against LSU.

Shorter missed three of Florida's final four games with a hamstring injury. He finished his Florida career with 95 catches for 1,395 yards and 8 TDs.

Shorter will take part in the East-West Shrine game, a showcase event for NFL-bound college players.

Florida will be down two key receivers, Shorter and Daejon Reynolds, for the bowl game. Reynolds announced Wednesday he is putting his name in the transfer portal.

