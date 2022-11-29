Florida football: Cornerback Avery Helm announces he's entering the transfer portal

Florida Gators sophomore cornerback Avery Helm announced on social media he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Helm started the first four games at cornerback for the Gators before losing that role when Jaydon Hill became healthy. He appeared in 11 games, finishing the year with 8 tackles and one pass breakup.

As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Helm started nine of 11 games, finishing with 3 pass breakups and 22 tackles.

A Missouri City, Texas, native, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Helm had seven interceptions in his high school career and scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, and Utah before deciding to come to Florida.