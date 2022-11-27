Grading Florida Gators' loss at FSU: A few positives, but not nearly enough to pass the test

The regular season ended for Florida in Friday night's loss at Florida State. Here are our grades:

Offense: C

Putting up 38 points and rushing for 262 yards was impressive. Completing 9 of 27 passes was not, though a lot of that was due to five of the top six receivers being out.

If Ricky Pearsall hadn’t been cleared from concussion protocol Thursday, UF might as well have run the single wing. Despite the absence of any other receiving threat, Billy Nap went a little pass-happy in the third quarter. That resulted in three straight punts and a 17-0 run by FSU.

Given all the glitches, it’s semi-amazing Anthony Richardson was throwing into the end zone for a possible tying score in the final seconds.

Whitley column:Gators' record in 2022 was half-empty, but the future looks more filling - Whitley

UF takeaways:Twenty-eight yards short: 5 takeaways from Florida's loss to FSU in highest-scoring rivalry game

FSU column:Karels: Why Florida State fans storming the field was warranted after win over Florida

Defense: D

FSU had averaged 43.2 points in its four preceding games. Heart-and-soul linebacker Ventrell Miller was in targeting purgatory the first half, so you knew it’d be a rough night.

That didn’t explain approximately 284 missed tackles, 250 of which came trying to corral QB Jordan Travis. He was an unimpressive 13-for-30 passing, but the Gators gave up yards in big chunks to receivers, especially on third downs.

Travis was a sack-evading magician at crucial moments. As was the case for much of the season, the Gators could have used a half-dozen more Millers.

Special Teams: B minus

Trevor Etienne’s big night got started with a 48-yard kickoff return, the longest of the season for the Gators. That pretty much summed up the return game.

Adam Mihalek made his lone field goal attempt, a 41-yarder, and Jeremy Crawshaw averaged 46.3 yards on two punts.

A late hit on a punt return gave FSU great field position to start one of its third-quarter scoring drives. After UF tied the score at 38, Mihalek’s kickoff skittered out of bounds to help set up FSU’s winning TD drive. In a tight game, those things mattered a lot.