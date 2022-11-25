Final score: Florida Gators lose to FSU Seminoles in rivalry game in Tallahassee

The rivalry between the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles brings back memories of icon coaches and Heisman hopefuls, of playing to the echo of the whistle and overtime at the Sugar Bowl.

Both programs are trying to get back to that exalted status from the 1990s in a new era. No. 16 Florida State (8-3, 5-3 ACC) takes a four-game win streak into its matchup with Florida (6-5, 3-5 SEC) on Friday night at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee (7:30 p.m. ABC).

Can Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who made headlines this week by predicting the Gators would win, back up his words? The Gators have won three straight in the series after FSU won five straight from 2013-17.

The Gators will need to establish a ground game that eluded them is last week's disappointing loss to Vanderbilt. Florida's average of 5.9 yards per carry ranks second in FBS, behind only UCLA.

9:25 p.m. | Florida takes a three-point lead into halftime

Florida takes a 24-21 lead into halftime against No. 16 Florida State, breaking the tie with a 41-yard field goal by Adam Mihalek with 42 seconds left in the first half. Quarterback Anthony Richardson is 5 of 10 for 151 yards with 3 TDs and 1 interception in the first half. The Gators will get linebacker Ventrell Miller back in the second half, which should boost the run defense. Florida State has rushed for 150 yards on 7.1 yards per carry and has scored all three of its touchdowns on the ground.

9:00 p.m. | Florida State QB Jordan Travis with a miracle scramble, TD run

Florida State responds on tie the score at 21 on a 1-yard TD run from quarterback Jordan Travis, who kept the drive alive Houdini-like play. On third-and-10 from the Florida 11, the Gators came with a blitz and appeared to have a sack, but Travis somehow slipped free from Florida edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., then broke a tackle from defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen to scramble down to the Florida 1-yard line.

8:46 p.m. | Florida QB Anthony Richarson connects with WR Ricky Pearsall for another TD

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson connects with wide receiver Ricky Pearsall again on a 42-yard touchdown pass to put the Gators up 21-14 on Florida State. Pearsall is up to 4 catches for 139 yards and 2 TDs on the night.

8:25 p.m. | Florida State QB Jordan Travis quickly answers

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis quickly answers with a 29-yard TD touchdown run, tying the score at 14. As expected, Florida's defense is struggling to stop the run without linebacker Ventrell Miller, who is out the first half on a targeting suspension. Florida State has rushed for 99 yards on 11 carries.

8:19 p.m. | QB Anthony Richardson throws second TD pass

Richardson throws his second touchdown pass, a 12-yard strike to wide open tight end Jonathan Odom, to put the Gators up 14-7 on Florida State. Touchdown pass capped a 9-play, 63-yard TD drive that included a designed run by backup quarterback Jalen Kitna.

8:16 p.m. | QB Anthony Richardson returns

QB Anthony Richardson's stay on the sidelines was brief. He returns after five plays.

8:13 p.m. |QB Anthony Richardson in injury tent

Anthony Richardson enters the injury tent after an apparent foot injury on a scramble. Jalen Kitna in at quarterback for Gators.

7:59 p.m.|FSU, Florida trade touchdowns

Florida State jumped to a 7-0 lead on a 9-yard touchdown run from Trey Benson, but the Gators answered quickly. Off a 48-yard kickoff return by Trevor Etienne, quarterback Anthony Richardson found Ricky Pearsall down the sideline for a 52-yard TD pass, tying the score at 7 with 11:14 left in the first quarter.

7:52 p.m. |Florida unable to take advantage of early takeaway

Florida got a takeaway on its first defensive possession as Shemar James forced a fumble recovered by defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson at the FSU 46. But Florida turned the ball right back over on downs as running back Montrell Johnson was stuffed on a 4th-and-2 play from the Florida 46-yard line.

7:12 p.m. |S Rashad Torrence out

Starting safety Rashad Torrence appears to be out after being spotted on the sidelines in sweats and his jersey. Torrence left the Vanderbilt game but wasn't on the injury report. Freshman safety Kamari Wilson was working out with the first team defense in warmups and appears in line to make his second career start.

7:00 p.m. |LB Ventrell Miller out first half

Linebacker Ventrell Miller, who was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter last Saturday against Vanderbilt, will sit out the first half tonight against Florida State. With Miller out, linebackers Derek Wingo and Shemar James will get more snaps at linebacker alongside Amari Burney.

6:20 p.m. | WR Ricky Pearsall warming up

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, listed as questionable for tonight's game with a head injury, took part in pregame warmups about an hour and a half before kickoff. That would give the Gators five scholarship wide receivers available for tonight's game, plus walk on Kahleil Jackson.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Florida State Seminoles?

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 25

How can I watch Florida vs. Florida State on TV, streaming?

TV: ABC, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (cable provider needed), ESPN+ ($9.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How can I listen to Florida vs. FSU on radio?

Radio: WRUF (103.7 FM, 98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM Channel 190

Online radio: floridagators.com, SiriusXM.com Channel 961, tunein.com

What's the latest betting line for UF vs. FSU?

Florida State is a 9.5-point favorite over Florida, according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA TODAY. The over-under is 58 points.