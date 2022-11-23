Florida football could be without top three wide receivers vs. Florida State

Florida football could be down all three of its starting wide receivers when it plays at Florida State on Friday night (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Wide receivers Justin Shorter and Xzavier Henderson have been ruled out for the game, per UF's depth chart. Ricky Pearsall, meanwhile, has been listed as questionable after suffering an injury during the Vanderbilt game.

Shorter leads the Gators in receiving yards with 29 catches for 577 yards and 2 TDs. Pearsall ranks second on the Gators in receiving with 24 catches for 448 yards and 3 TDs, while Henderson is third on the team in receiving with 38 catches for 410 yards and two TDs.

Two more reserve receivers — JaQuavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman — also are listed as out on the depth chart.

Florida will look for another big week from wide receiver Daejon Reynolds, who has 11 catches for 244 yards and 2 TDs on the season, which included 8 catches for 165 yards and 2 TDs last week against Vanderbilt. Freshman wide receiver Caleb Douglas and redshirt freshman wide receiver Kahleil Jackson also could get more targets in the passing game.

"We've been in this situation in the past," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "Caleb Douglas has stepped up for us. JaQuavion Fraziars obviously had an opportunity. We expect Ricky being ready to go and obviously Dae Dae (Reynolds) has a huge week last week and is a guy that we've been watching for a long time in practice."

Rashad Torrence will be available. What about Ventrell Miller?

Starting safety Rashad Torrence II, meanwhile, will be available to play Friday night for the Gators after leaving the Vanderbilt game with an injury. Torrence leads the Gators with 76 tackles and has one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on the year.

Florida has yet to hear on its appeal to the SEC office on linebacker Ventrell Miller, who as of now will sit out the first half of the FSU game after being whistled for targeting in the fourth quarter against Vanderbilt. Napier said if Miller is out, linebackers Derek Wingo and Shemar James will see more snaps in the first half.

"Those guys play in every game," Napier said. "They’re just gonna have an opportunity to play a little bit more in this one.”