Florida Gators' next opponent: Scouting report on the Florida State Seminoles

Florida (6-5) at Florida State (8-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. TV: ABC Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

Where: Doak-Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee

Last week: The Seminoles jumped to a 49-3 lead, then cruised to a 49-17 win over Louisiana. It was FSU’s fourth straight win by more than 25 points. The Seminoles have rushed for more than 200 yards in six straight games, and they’d gone 11 quarters without allowing a touchdown before the Ragin’ Cajuns scored two late ones on Saturday.

Jordan Travis key to FSU offense

Best offensive player: Everything revolves around quarterback Jordan Travis. He’s passed for 2,526 yards and has 21 TDs with only four interceptions. Travis has also run for 284 yards, including a 71-yard run. He had three straight games with at least three TD passes before his abbreviated appearance in the blowout over Louisiana.

Best defensive player: Defensive end Jared Verse has quickly gone from being an unknown transfer from Albany to a first-round NFL prospect. The redshirt sophomore might be the most disruptive defensive force in the ACC, averaging a league-leading .75 sacks per game.

UF first-year coaches have not done well vs. Seminoles

Fun fact: Attention Billy Napier. Not counting interim coaches, first-year coaches at Florida are 4-5 overall against FSU.

Series: Florida leads 37-26-2. The Gators have won three straight games, including last year’s 24-21 victory under interim coach Greg Knox in Gainesville.

Quote: “Our defense is doing a remarkable job. Special teams are showing up, and the offense is being good in what they’re doing as well. I’m proud of this team.” – Coach Mike Norvell.