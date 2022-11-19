Live updates: Florida football trails Vanderbilt in final SEC matchup

The Florida football team is coming off a week that saw the Gators get off to a hot start against South Carolina and go on to hammer the Gamecocks 38-6 in Florida's final homestand.

But when the Gators (6-4, 3-4 SEC) kickoff against Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5 SEC), today at noon, "hot" won't be the word.

Temperatures in Nashville are slated to be in the 30s when Florida and Vanderbilt kick off at noon.

And should the Gators take their time to roll out of bed and warm up, the Commodores could jump on the opportunity to secure their second straight conference upset after Vanderbilt knocked off Kentucky 24-21 in Lexington last week.

Meanwhile, Billy Napier and the Gators will have an opportunity to build their win streak out to three games, as well as even their SEC record at 4-4.

12:53 p.m. | Vanderbilt finds the end zone and the lead

Mike Wright finds Jayden McGowan on a 10-yard scoring connection to give the Commodores a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.

12:19 p.m. | Gators kick their way to a 3-0 lead

Adam Mihalek connects from 26 yards out to give Florida an early 3-0 lead over Vanderbilt with 8:21 to play in the first quarter.

12:12 p.m. | Vanderbilt's BJ Anderson gets ejected

Vanderbilt football cornerback BJ Anderson was ejected for targeting early in the first half of Vanderbilt's game against Florida (6-4, 3-4 SEC) for leading with the crown of his helmet.

Because Anderson's ejection occurred in the first half, he will have to sit out the rest of the game but will be allowed to return next week against Tennessee.

The play in which Anderson was ejected was a first-down screen pass that was originally dropped for a loss by Anderson and defensive end Darren Agu. But although Agu's tackle was clean, Anderson's was deemed not to be after review. On the prior play, Anderson missed a tackle on 3rd-and-25 that could have ended the drive.

After the 15-yard penalty on Anderson, the drive continued and resulted in a Gators field goal to take a 3-0 lead over the Commodores.

-- Aria Gerson, The Tennessean

12:04 p.m. | Underway from Nashville

The Gators and Commodores have kicked off from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. Vanderbilt will start with the football.

11:45 a.m. | Vandy QB AJ Swann out for today's game, Mike Wright to start

Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann did not dress and is out for Vanderbilt football's matchup with Florida.

Swann, who suffered an injury during the Commodores' loss to South Carolina on Nov. 5, did not travel to Kentucky last week and was listed as "questionable" for the Gators game by Clark Lea.

That leaves junior Mike Wright, who led the win over the Wildcats a week ago, to start once again.

– Aria Gerson, The Tennesseean