Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller ejected for targeting penalty vs. Vanderbilt

Linebacker Ventrell Miller, one of the Florida Gators' leaders on defense, has been ejected from Saturday's game against Vanderbilt due to a targeting penalty.

Miller was adjudged to have used the crown of his helmet on a tackle of Vanderbilt tight end Ben Brosnahan during the fourth quarter.

Miller, a redshirt senior, was clearly upset after the penalty was confirmed by the referee after he checked it on replay.

Leading the way:Ventrell Miller has come a long way on his 'crazy journey' at Florida

Helping off the field:Florida football: Ventrell Miller making impact for Gators, helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian

Miller has been a consistent leader for the Gators for several seasons. Prior to today's game, he had 62 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss. He has also been a leader off the field for Florida, helping a charity drive for Hurricane Ian victims recently.

Sophomore Derek Wingo took over for Miller at linebacker after the ejection.