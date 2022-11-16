Florida Gators football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: How to watch on TV, streaming; latest line

After holding South Carolina to just six points last weekend, the Gators are heading into their final conference game of the season with some momentum.

Florida (6-4 overall, 3-4 in SEC) faces Vanderbilt in an SEC West matchup Saturday in Nashville after having scored 79 points over their last two games. Though last in the division, the Commodores (4-6, 1-5) upset Kentucky last weekend to earn their first conference victory.

The Gators' ground game has been their strength on offense, led by running backs Montrell Johnson Jr. and Travis Etienne as well as dual-threat quarterback Anthony Richardson. The three have combined for 615 of the team's 665 rushing yards across the last two games.

With six wins, the Gators are already eligible for a bowl game. Their final matchup of the season is a rivalry game at Florida State the day after Thanksgiving.

